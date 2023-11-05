Diwali 2023: From Assorted Mithai To Skincare; Here's A List Of Gift Hampers For Your Loved Ones This Festive Season

Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost here, and if you are still confused about what to gift your loved ones, then let us say that you are in the right place. Gift hampers are saviours when it comes to choosing just one thing to gift from an array of items and doubting whether they will like it or not.

Here's our curated list of special edible gift hampers to gift to your friends and family to mark Diwali and make things sweet and delightfully spicy.

Let's begin the gift list with our first gifting option, a diya. This Diwali, invite the blessings of Laxmi and Ganesh with Borosil’s Range of Diyas. This beautiful range of diyas is perfect for illuminating your home puja room and welcoming Goddess Laxmi into your home.

Available online. Price: Rs 495

Orchid Gourmet Box

The Orchid Gourmet Box by the Orchid Hotel is an exquisite Diwali hamper that you simply cannot miss gifting to your loved ones. The box contains assorted traditional homemade mithai, nuts, and rock chocolates. The popular hotel chain has some other hampers, like the Orchid Festive Box, Orchid Festival Treasures, Orchid Delight, and Orchid Delight Signature Chocolates, which can be gifted to your loved ones.

Price: Rs 1,000 Plus Taxes

Diwali Nutventure hamper by The Gift Studio

Indulge in Nutventure with The Gift Studio's Diwali Nutventure hamper. The Studio also has other hampers, like the Celebratory Rites hamper, the Indi Foodie Basket, and much more, that celebrate the spirit of the festival and take you through a gastronomic journey through Diwali flavours.

Vanity Wagon's October Bellebox

Vanity Wagon's October Bellebox contains Paradyes Temporary One Wash Hair Color, Glitter Gold, House Of Makeup Oh My Black Ultra Pigmented Kajal, The Natural Wash Vitamin-C Face Sheet Mask, Conscious Chemist Sun Drink Hybrid Sunscreen and The Skin Story Aqua Boost All Day Moisturiser.

Price: Rs 999

Eco-Luxury Hampers by Courtyard Marriott

Each hamper is a treasure trove of indulgences, including nuts, praline chocolates, assorted bon bons, diyas, plant seeds, desk stands, almond brittles, dragees, cashews, raisins, florentines, kaju katli, saffron, and pistachios. These thoughtfully curated delicacies will elevate your Diwali celebrations to new heights.

Ceramic Dining Gift Set

This ceramic dining gift set by Nestasia is an exquisite festive gift hamper this festive season. The gift hamper comprises two ceramic dinner plates in a striking royal blue shade with a scallop-textured surface. To complement the dinner plates, two ceramic side bowls with a scallop-textured surface and distinctive wavy brown rim have also been included in the gift set. The snack bowls made from premium ceramic are versatile and ideal for serving a lot of delicacies, from soups and sweets to curries, during a main-course meal.

Available online. Price: Rs 3,235

Diwali Combo by Nourish Mantra

Celebrate the festival of lights with an exquisite combo. That has two combos for both men and women. Diwali Indulgence Combo: For women, it includes Cucumber Mint Face Wash, Glow Serum, Urban Rani Daily Moisturizing Cream, Hair Finishing Stick, and Beetroot Blast Lip Balm.

Available online. Price: Rs 2,213

The Diwali Ready Combo—For Men includes three products that include Ratrani Clay Face Wash, Advanced Beard Growth Oil, and Urban Raja Hair Removal Foam, leaving your skin smooth and moisturized.

Available online. Price: Rs 1,743

Chef's Special Mithai by Hilton Mumbai

Hilton Mumbai International Airport's Chef's Special Mithai is all set to add a touch of opulence to this year's Diwali celebrations. This hamper includes Anjeer Barfi, Kaju Roll, Dry Fruits Laddoo, and Khushiyan by Hilton Box.

Price: Rs 899++