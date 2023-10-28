 Diwali 2023: Dates & Significance Of The 5-Day Festival
Diwali falls in October- November month each year. Check the date for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Duj and their importance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Diwali is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This day Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for prosperity and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated and observed in the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika (October-November).

Dhanteras this year will fall on November 10, Friday. Dhan means wealth, and teras means thirteenth. It is the first day of the 5-day festival and is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Ashwin or Kartik.

Choti Diwali will fall on November 11, Saturday this year. Also, known as Naraka Chaturdashi and is associated with Lord Krishna's win over demon Narakasura, who had kidnapped 16,000 princesses according to Hindu mythology.

Diwali falls on November 12, Sunday. Diwali also known as the 'Festival Of Lights.'

Govardhan Puja this year will fall on November 13, Monday also celebrated as Annakut (mound of grain), Padwa, Bali Pratipada, Bali Padyami, and Kartik Shukla Pratipada. It is believed that Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan parbat (mountain) to save the villagers and farming lands from heavy incessant rains and floods caused due to Indra's wrath.

Bhai Duj will be celebrated on November 14, Tuesday. It is the last and final day of the 5-day festival. It is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhai Tilak, or Bhai Phonta. The day celebrates the bond between brother and sister. This was the day when Lord Krishna entered Subhadra's house after the defeat of Narakasura and was greeted by Subhadra with a tilak on his forehead.

Diwali is celebrated with grand celebrations across India with people cleaning their houses to engaging in shopping. People decorate their homes, light diyas and colourful rangoli. They wear new clothes, it is a family celebration where people exchange sweets and gifts and enjoy delicious festive delicacies. Family members perform Diwali Puja and religious rituals and prayers together and pray for their wellbeing and prosperity.

