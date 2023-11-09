Diwali 2023: Date, Lakshmi Puja Tithi And Muhrat Timings For The Big Festival

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 12 this year. The day is one of the most important festivals among Hindus. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, on this day, Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshmana returned to Ayodhya after staying fourteen years in the forest. Therefore, this festival is extremely important for all Hindus.

On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi, as it's believed that she was born on this day during the churning of the cosmic ocean. She is the most important deity during Diwali Puja.

Though the festivities for Diwali are for 5 days, beginning with Dhanteras and end on Bhai Dooj, the main and most important celebration is on Amavasya, or New Moon Day, which is the main Diwali. During the five-day festivity, various rituals are followed, and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.

Lakshmi Puja Muhrat Timings

Amavasya Tithi begins November 12, 2:44 pm and ends November 13, 2: 56 pm.

Muhrat starts from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm.