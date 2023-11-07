Choti Diwali 2023: Date, Tithi, History & Significance Of Kali Chaudas

Choti Diwali 2023: Date, History & Significance Of Kali Chaudas | Canva

Kali Chaudas or Naraka Chaturdashi, popularly known as 'Choti Diwali' is celebrated on the day after Dhanteras. It will be celebrated on November 11, Saturday this year. On this day, Goddess Kali is worshipped.

Tithi:

As per Drikpanchag, Kali Chaudas starts at 1:57 pm on November 11 and ends at 2:44 pm on November 12.

Significance:

Mythical demon king Narakasura was killed by Lord Krishna on this day and therefore, the day is observed across India to mark the victory of good over evil. Hence, this day is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi.

Worshipping Goddess Kali on this day is believed to protect devotees from negativity and for peace and prosperity.

On this day, in Goa, people burn Narakasura effigies which symbolises the destruction of evil and the removal of ignorance. In Maharashtra, Abhyanga Snan with ubtan mixed with sesame oil is taken. In West Bengal, the day is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi and it is marked by the lighting of 14 diyas to welcome 14 forefathers of a family.

History (Mythology)- Story of Narakasura and Lord Krishna:

After gaining control of all the kingdoms of the planet, Narakasura attacked Devaloka, which infuriated Lord Krishna and his consort, Satyabhama.

Satyabhama pointing an arrow at Narakasur | Facebook- Aadi Shakti

The only person who could defeat Narakasura was Bhumi Devi (Mother Earth). Lord Krishna slew other demons throughout the battle, but Narakasur struck him and knocked him out. When Satyabhama noticed that her husband was unconscious, she killed Narakasur with an arrow. Later, Lord Krishna told Satyabhama that she was Mother Earth's incarnation and that it was destined that Narkasur be killed by her.

Since then, it is believed that taking an oil bath before sunrise is considered auspicious as Lord Krishna took an oil bath to remove all of the blood and dirt from his body after killing Narakasura.

