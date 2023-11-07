Dhanteras 2023: Date, Tithi, Puja Muhurat, History & Significance | FPJ

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali. It is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle.

It is believed that purchasing gold and silver jewellery and utensils is considered auspicious on this day. People bring home electronic gadgets and new vehicle is also considered to be auspicious. They buy idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on this day to be worshipped on Diwali. The day marks the lighting of diyas at our homes.

Tithi and Puja Muhurat:

This year, according to Drikpanchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 10, 2023. Trayodashi Tithi begins on Nov 10 at 12:35 pm and ends at 1:57 pm on Nov 11.

Significance:

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in our homes for the whole year if we perform Dhanteras puja during the shubh muhurat and brings abundance and prosperity in our lives.

History- mythology:

Legend has it that on the fourth night of his marriage, the sixteen-year-old son of King Hima was ready to die from a snake bite. His wife gathered all of her gold money and ornaments into a mound in an attempt to save his life. To keep her husband from falling asleep, she continued by singing songs and telling him stories. When Yamaraj, the 'God Of Death,' appeared as a serpent to kill the prince, he was dazzled by the gold's sheen and sat mesmerised by the stories and music.

Since then, people started observing the custom known as 'Yamadeepdan,' and they light diyas all night long on this day to honour Yamaraj and fend off evil and the early death of any family member.

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of the 'God Of Ayurveda' and therefore also known as 'Dhanwantari Triodashi' or 'Dhanvantri Jayanti.'

On this day, as per beliefs, Lakshmi, the 'Goddess Of Wealth', came from the ocean when the milk was being stirred. Thus, on this day, 'Gods Of Wealth,' Lakshmi and Kubera are worshipped.

