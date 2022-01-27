e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Fans pour in warm wishes for the versatile actor on Twitter

Bobby Deol made his debut as a lead actor in the 1995 smash hit 'Barsaat' opposite Twinkle Khanna.
FPJ Web Desk
Vijay Singh Deol, also known as Bobby Deol was born on 27th January 1969 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to the Bollywood legend Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and Mayo College in Ajmer.

Bobby Deol is a graduate in Commerce. He attained his degree from Mithibai College, Mumbai. Bobby first appeared on the big screen as a child actor way back in 1977 in the Dharmendra and Jeetendra starrer Dharam-Veer. He played young Dharam with utter innocence.

Bobby Deol made his debut as a lead actor in the 1995 smash hit 'Barsaat' opposite Twinkle Khanna. Bobby Deol won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for this flick. However, one of the biggest hit of his career which established him in Bollywood was 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth'.

As the actors turns an year older today, scores of his fans took to Twitter to pour in birthday wishes for the talented actor.

Take a look:

Bobby Deol also appeared in Aishwarya Rai's debut film 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya'. This 1997 release did not do well at the box office.

The star went on to establish himself as an action hero with hits like Soldier, Tango Charlie and numerous others. The star took a break from the big screen from 2013 to 2017 an returned with 'Poster Boys' starring Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade alongside him.

Bobby Deol has since appeared in Class of 83, a Netflix original film, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir se and Housefull 4. His performance as Baba Nirala in the MX Original Aashram was well received by the audiences and critics.

Bobby Deol married Tanya Deol on 30th May 1996. The stars are blessed with two sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

