Bobby Deol Birthday Special: From 'Gupt' to 'Soldier' - Top 10 movies of the versatile actor

Bobby Deol belongs to a family of superstars. Born on 27th January 1969 to Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, the star has delivered some big hits at the box office.

Bobby Deol appeared as young Dharam in the 1977 hit 'Dharam-Veer'. After that, the star appeared in a leading role opposite Twinkle Khanna in Rajkumar Santoshi directed 'Barsaat' which turned out to be a box office hit.

The star went on to establish himself as an action hero with hits like Soldier, Gupt, Bardaasht, Tango Charlie and numerous others. The star took a break from the big screen from 2013 to 2017 an returned with 'Poster Boys' starring Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade alongside him.

Bobby Deol has since appeared in Class of 83, a Netflix original film, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir se and Housefull 4. His performance as Baba Nirala in the MX Original Aashram was well received by the audiences and critics.

Here are the Top 10 films starring Bobby deol-