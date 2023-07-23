Gujarat Rains: Lion Casually Walks Next To Vehicles To Escape Floods; Video Goes Viral | Twitter

What would you do if a lion waved at you while peeping out a car window? It would for sure be a scary moment that would leave you with goosebumps. Something similar happened in Gujarat recently as a lion walked on the streets amidst vehicular traffic, leaving people shocked and cautious. Locals spot the 'king of the forest' taking a stroll on a flyover of the state. The footage was shared online by many netizens amidst the rainy weather that hit the state.

WATCH VIDEO

More About Viral Video

In the video, we can see a lion walking on the roadside as a car and a bike pass by. The calm lion doesn't harm or pose any threat to the people around, but nevertheless leaves them experiencing fear after spotting it casually walking on the busy roadway.

The 13-second-long video which went viral on social media was captioned in connection with the floods that have hit the state due to heavy rainfall. "A Gujarat lion saved himself from flood & walking on the highway full of public," said a Twitter user while posting the video online. Another claimed the video was from the Junagadh area of Gujarat and wrote, "Vanraj went for a walk after the rain stopped."

Junagadh Floods

Junagadh district in Gujarat on Saturday witnessed heavy rains which caused severe waterlogging and widespread disruption. The torrential downpour claimed three lives earlier in the week -- two in the Surendranagar district and one in the Rajkot district. So far, around 300 people have been rescued from affected areas.