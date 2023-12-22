Gujarat: Patient Smokes Bidi In ICU, Accidentally Sets Hospital On Fire |

In an unfortunate incident reported from Jamnagar in Gujarat, a hospital caught fire after a patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) lit a bidi. The man who was on oxygen support was purportedly unaware of the deadly consequences of lighting a flame in the presence of the flammable apparatus next to him which eventually led to the fire accident in the healthcare.

The patient who lit the bidi in Gujarat's GG hospital suffered burn injuries after his oxygen mask caught fire. His desperate need to smoke breached the hospital safety rules and landed up in a dangerous situation. After the man sneaked into taking a puff resulting in a minor fire mishap, the hospital staff took immediate action to avert the spread of the fire. The alert staff prevented the blaze by extinguishing it in time.

The fire was reportedly doused within minutes after the safety equipment in the premises functioned properly to action.

It was learned that the patient was diagnosed and getting treated for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD) and was allegedly addicted to smoking. According to reports, a half-burned matchstick and a matchbox were spotted near the patient's bed. Meanwhile, visuals from the hospital showed minor damage resulted in the ward.