 Video Of Elderly Man Smoking Bidi In Delhi Metro Stuns Passengers; DMRC's Response Sought
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Metro has once again come into news headlines due to a viral video. This time, a man can be seen lighting a 'bidi' in a metro train while travel. The exact date and location of the incident is however unknown.

In the viral video, one can see that the elderly man gets a bidi out of his pocket and lights it up in a metro full of passengers. However, he can be seen objected by some of the other passengers, for lighting up the bidi in public. The man reportedly, replied saying that he has a ticket with him.

The video has surfaced online and went viral immediately with hundreds of users seeking reply from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Delhi Metro Officials. However, DMRC and other officials haven't come forward with any statement on the matter yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

