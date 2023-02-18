e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH)

Gujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH)

Bollywood song from Jodha Akbar 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' can be heard playing in the background.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH) | Twitter video screen grab
Follow us on

In a viral video emerging from Gujarat's Mehsana district lakhs of rupees were blown away on a huge crowd as part of a celebration reportedly in the marriage of the nephew of a former sarpanch. As per a report in Time Now News, the shocking video is from Sevda Agol village in Kekri tehsil of Gujarat.

In the said video posted on social media on Saturday, currencies of Rs 100 and 500 denomination can be seen being thrown in the air from a residential building. People standing below the house are trying to catch the notes falling on them. In the background, the bollywood song from Jodha Akbar 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' can be heard playing. There are about eight to ten people standing on the terrace of the building dressed in white kurtas. These men are showering the notes.

Watch viral video here:

The nephew and brother of the former sarpanch were reportedly getting married in the village.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Man offers beer to Kanwariyas on road in UP's Aligarh; arrested after video goes viral
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH)

Gujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH)

WATCH: Thailand's famous black noodles disgust desi netizens; video goes viral

WATCH: Thailand's famous black noodles disgust desi netizens; video goes viral

Scammer jumps over car bonnet to stage an accident, chilling video from dashcam surfaces

Scammer jumps over car bonnet to stage an accident, chilling video from dashcam surfaces

Eternal Love! Elderly woman feeds her husband in a wedding; video goes viral

Eternal Love! Elderly woman feeds her husband in a wedding; video goes viral

Man devises ‘Desi Jugaad’ to carry his family of 6 on 2 wheeler; video goes viral

Man devises ‘Desi Jugaad’ to carry his family of 6 on 2 wheeler; video goes viral