Gujarat: It's raining money! Lakhs of rupees fall from sky in sarpanch's nephew's marriage! (WATCH) | Twitter video screen grab

In a viral video emerging from Gujarat's Mehsana district lakhs of rupees were blown away on a huge crowd as part of a celebration reportedly in the marriage of the nephew of a former sarpanch. As per a report in Time Now News, the shocking video is from Sevda Agol village in Kekri tehsil of Gujarat.

In the said video posted on social media on Saturday, currencies of Rs 100 and 500 denomination can be seen being thrown in the air from a residential building. People standing below the house are trying to catch the notes falling on them. In the background, the bollywood song from Jodha Akbar 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' can be heard playing. There are about eight to ten people standing on the terrace of the building dressed in white kurtas. These men are showering the notes.

Watch viral video here:

The nephew and brother of the former sarpanch were reportedly getting married in the village.

