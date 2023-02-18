ON CAMERA: Man offers beer to Kanwariyas on road in UP's Aligarh; arrested after video goes viral |

In a video that surfaced on the internet, a man was seen offering beer cans to Kanwariyas walking on the road in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Several videos of him giving out the alcoholic beverage to the Kanwar pilgrims have gone viral on social media.

Beer was distributed to Kanwariyas in Aligarh district of UP. Police is engaged in arresting this unknown person by registering an FIR. pic.twitter.com/6N3zJeOT68 — DEFCON (@DEFCONNEWSTV) February 17, 2023

In the purported video, several yatris could be seen walking on the busy road while the man offered beer cans to them. Some of them refused it, while few came forward and took the cans. The man can also be seen saying that 'these cans are for free, take'em all.'

UP| Aligarh police arrested a person namely Yogesh after a video of him distributing beer to Kanwariyas went viral



A motorcycle,14 beer cans seized.Excise Dept took action against the shopkeeper for selling beer in excess quantity to a person:CO Aligarh



(Pic1 from viral video) pic.twitter.com/yr19tu3qA7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2023

Police reacted immediately as video went viral

This video was reportedly shot in front of Devatroy Hospital located on Ramghat Road in Aligarh on Thursday. As the video of the case went viral on social media, the police took immediate action and filed a case against the accused man.

The cops later arrested the man. An FIR under relevant sections of the excise act has been registered at Korsi police station. The excise department took action against the shopkeeper on how so much beer was sold at once. Besides, the police also recovered a motorcycle and 14 cans of beer in the incident.

About Kanwariyas

A large number of pilgrims, called Kanwariya, cover the distance from a river to Shiv temples on foot. They carry the water from rivers in containers and dispense it at major Shiva temples, such as Augarnath temple in Meerut and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.