UP: Bomb scare outside CM Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow residence, police confirms 'just hoax' call

A bomb disposal squad is currently outside the CM's residence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
A bomb scare outside 5-Kalidas Marg, the Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow residence, sent security apparatus scrambling on Friday.

A bomb disposal squad reached outside the CM's residence as soon as the alert was issued.

The security for the CM residence has been stepped up post the bomb scare.

Uttar Pradesh police confirmed it was 'just a hoax, no bomb found, area fully checked'. The state police trying to identify the unknown caller.

