Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands |

While Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning, regions in Gujarat experienced a hailstorm resulting in its road turning white as snow. Streets of Rajkot gave a Shimla-Manali like appearance as they were filled with hail. Locals were thrilled to experience the unusual weather in their region. They stepped outside their homes and held the icy hailstones in their hands while enjoying the winter experience. Many shared visuals from the mesmerising sight online. Check posts:

#Rajkot#Rajkot: Severe hailstorm damages car parking shade in #Gujarat.



This morning, multiple regions in Gujarat experienced a hailstorm, creating a snow-like atmosphere in the state. pic.twitter.com/ksDuRVHLzu — . (@lalsinghrajpoot) November 26, 2023

Flash:



Latest visuals of the surface of #Rajkot – Kuvadva road on Sunday morning was completely paved with white ice due to an intense round of hailstorm. The people on this busy road parked their vehicles and took time to enjoy walking on ice. #Gujarat #Rajkot pic.twitter.com/eWtryZqnt1 — nalla insaan (@_nalla_insaan_) November 26, 2023

Climate change is real

While some welcomed snowfall-like weather in Gujarat, others reflected on climate change and said "Climate crisis is real." The latter wondered how parts of the state like Rajkot saw a hailstorm and snow-like matter occupying the roads like purportedly never before. "Weather transitions are like mood swings," said an X user while reacting to the Gujarat hailstorm.

Aaaj #Rajkot koi Shimla Manali se kam nahi lag raha tha...freezing cold 🥶🥶morning with a heavy rainfall...☔️⛈️

Pani Pani ho gaya sab jagah...

Weather transitions are like mood swings😃 — Roshogullaroshni💓 (@roshshah89) November 26, 2023

#ClimateChange is making its presence felt in Gujarat as a hailstorm creates a Kashmir-like atmosphere in Rajkot. While some people enjoyed the unusual weather, isolated areas received rainfall that could potentially damage crops before harvest. #Gujarat #Hailstorm #Rain pic.twitter.com/izoFumY1jT — Ronak Gajjar (@ronakdgajjar) November 26, 2023

In 2019, a similar weather was reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Parts of the two states witnessed sudden and unseasonal rainfall with hailstorms and lightning. Crops were destroyed due to hailstorms and moderate rainfall in Kutch and Saurashtra. Reportedly, such a weather was observed as a result of a strong convection caused by the cyclonic circulation situated over southwest Rajasthan and its adjacent state.