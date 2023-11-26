Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands

While Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning, regions in Gujarat experienced a hailstorm resulting in its road turning white as snow. Streets of Rajkot gave a Shimla-Manali like appearance as they were filled with hail. Locals were thrilled to experience the unusual weather in their region. They stepped outside their homes and held the icy hailstones in their hands while enjoying the winter experience. Many shared visuals from the mesmerising sight online. Check posts:
Climate change is real
While some welcomed snowfall-like weather in Gujarat, others reflected on climate change and said "Climate crisis is real." The latter wondered how parts of the state like Rajkot saw a hailstorm and snow-like matter occupying the roads like purportedly never before. "Weather transitions are like mood swings," said an X user while reacting to the Gujarat hailstorm.
In 2019, a similar weather was reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Parts of the two states witnessed sudden and unseasonal rainfall with hailstorms and lightning. Crops were destroyed due to hailstorms and moderate rainfall in Kutch and Saurashtra. Reportedly, such a weather was observed as a result of a strong convection caused by the cyclonic circulation situated over southwest Rajasthan and its adjacent state.