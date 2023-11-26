 Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands

Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands

Locals were thrilled to experience the unusual weather in their region. They stepped outside their homes and held the icy hailstones in their hands while enjoying the winter experience.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In Hands |

While Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning, regions in Gujarat experienced a hailstorm resulting in its road turning white as snow. Streets of Rajkot gave a Shimla-Manali like appearance as they were filled with hail. Locals were thrilled to experience the unusual weather in their region. They stepped outside their homes and held the icy hailstones in their hands while enjoying the winter experience. Many shared visuals from the mesmerising sight online. Check posts:

Climate change is real

While some welcomed snowfall-like weather in Gujarat, others reflected on climate change and said "Climate crisis is real." The latter wondered how parts of the state like Rajkot saw a hailstorm and snow-like matter occupying the roads like purportedly never before. "Weather transitions are like mood swings," said an X user while reacting to the Gujarat hailstorm.

In 2019, a similar weather was reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Parts of the two states witnessed sudden and unseasonal rainfall with hailstorms and lightning. Crops were destroyed due to hailstorms and moderate rainfall in Kutch and Saurashtra. Reportedly, such a weather was observed as a result of a strong convection caused by the cyclonic circulation situated over southwest Rajasthan and its adjacent state.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In...

Gujarat Hailstorm: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits State; Visuals Surface Showing Locals Holding 'Snow' In...

WATCH: Japanese Dancers Enjoy Sara Ali Khan's Peppy Beat 'Chaka Chak' In Viral Video

WATCH: Japanese Dancers Enjoy Sara Ali Khan's Peppy Beat 'Chaka Chak' In Viral Video

Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh Tip At Subway After Entering Last 6 Digits Of Her Phone Number...

Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh Tip At Subway After Entering Last 6 Digits Of Her Phone Number...

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During...

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During...

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral