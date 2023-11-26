 Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During Early Winters
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During Early Winters

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During Early Winters

Netizens believed that the rainfall would help improve AQI by bringing down the pollution levels in the city.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During Early Winters |

As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday morning, Mumbaikars took to social media narrating their experiences of encountering unseasonal rainfall in the city. People shared images and videos from their window to show others glimpses of rains in Mumbai and how they enjoyed the pleasant weather. While many posted enchanting visuals from the scene, a few reacted with memes to the rainfall. Check posts below

a low pressire

Memes surface

Netizens believed that the rainfall would help improve AQI by bringing down the pollution levels in the city. Some people thanked the rainfall for pouring down and giving a solution to humidity experienced in the last few days of November. In general, citizens welcomed and enjoyed the rain which was unseasonal but predicted.

Weather forecast agencies reported earlier that the region along with few others on Maharashtra coastline would receive rainfall on 26/11 and the next day. The reason behind the same was stated to be a trough (low pressure) formed in Bay Of Bengal moving south east, leading to light to moderate rainfall. The IMD predicted a downpour in the city and its neighbourhood accompanied with lightning and gusty winds on Sunday.

Read Also
It's Raining: 9 Funny Memes To Share On WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh Tip At Subway After Entering Last 6 Digits Of Her Phone Number...

Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh Tip At Subway After Entering Last 6 Digits Of Her Phone Number...

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During...

Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During...

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office In Karachi Accidentally Airs 'Adult Video' On TV

Brazilian Woman Who Went Viral For Marrying Rag Doll To Welcome Her Second Child, Throws Gender...

Brazilian Woman Who Went Viral For Marrying Rag Doll To Welcome Her Second Child, Throws Gender...