Mumbai Rains: Netizens Enjoy Pleasant Weather On Sunday Morning As City Witnesses Rainfall During Early Winters

As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday morning, Mumbaikars took to social media narrating their experiences of encountering unseasonal rainfall in the city. People shared images and videos from their window to show others glimpses of rains in Mumbai and how they enjoyed the pleasant weather. While many posted enchanting visuals from the scene, a few reacted with memes to the rainfall. Check posts below

Who ordered the unseasonal rain in Mumbai? 🌦️ Woke up to heavy rain & thunderstorm 🤔#MumbaiRains #Bandra — Smridhi Sharma (Sam) (@SharmaSmridhi) November 26, 2023

Man, is it going to rain in Mumbai or not..this humidity is killing — Nadhiya Mali (@nadhiyamali) November 25, 2023 a low pressire

X-1: Sunday Morning ❤️

Woke up with thunder sounds and rain. Mumbai needed it. Hopefully some relief from dust and pollution for a while. — Jagat singh (@JagatSartaj) November 26, 2023

Thundering showers and rain in early morning mumbai pic.twitter.com/F9k3T7sg6F — anu Mahi (@Anumahi40303294) November 26, 2023

Memes surface

Otha Mumbai la un seasonal rain pic.twitter.com/wAidnOO4ZL — Dedactive kemumaki (@ChandruKanth17) November 26, 2023

Netizens believed that the rainfall would help improve AQI by bringing down the pollution levels in the city. Some people thanked the rainfall for pouring down and giving a solution to humidity experienced in the last few days of November. In general, citizens welcomed and enjoyed the rain which was unseasonal but predicted.

Weather forecast agencies reported earlier that the region along with few others on Maharashtra coastline would receive rainfall on 26/11 and the next day. The reason behind the same was stated to be a trough (low pressure) formed in Bay Of Bengal moving south east, leading to light to moderate rainfall. The IMD predicted a downpour in the city and its neighbourhood accompanied with lightning and gusty winds on Sunday.

IMD Mumbai issues 'yellow' alert for tomorrow in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri pic.twitter.com/vUNfRirZBb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023