 Guinness World Record For Longest Beard Goes To... This WOMAN From The US
Hey men, do you think you have a healthy and huge beard? Okay, but we can stun you with some facts that the Guinness World Record for the 'longest beard' hasn't been awarded to a man but a lady. Yes, your read that right.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Erin Honeycutt | GWR

Facial hair can be a concern for some females suffering from hormonal imbalances who feel uncomfortable walking in public with it, while some don't hesitate to embrace it with grace as a sign of body positivity. It is encouraging to see people not cry or shy over unusual factors in their bodies such as a woman from Michigan, USA who ditched the razor and flaunted her beard to the world. And, now, identified as Erin Honeycutt is the lady who holds the record for the longest beard.

article-image

One of the common symptoms of PCO (Polycystic ovary) is excessive hair growth on the face, chest, abdomen, and around one's private parts. Erin who was diagnosed with the health condition reportedly had as much facial hair that she would have to shave thrice a day to get rid of them. However, when she stopped the act after getting "tired" of shaving, she landed up growing a long beard.

38-year-old Erin's beard was reported to be completely natural and measures 11.81 inches, officially breaking the world record for the longest beard on a living female. Earlier, the title belonged to a 75-year-old from the US whose beard measured 10.04 inches.

article-image

