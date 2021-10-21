e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court reopens for physical hearing for the first time since March 2020India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hoursIndia reaches 1 billion vaccinations milestoneMumbai cruise drug bust case: Shahrukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:40 PM IST

'Guaranteed chartbuster': Fans say 'Aila Re Aillaa' song has raised their expectations for 'Sooryavanshi'

IANS
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

As the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' draws closer, the excitement for the film is soaring to new heights. And why not, it is the biggest film of the year and promises to light up theatres with the thorough entertainment that it has to offer. The makers of the film have now released a new song.

The freshly released song titled, 'Aila Re Aillaa' is a recreation of a blockbuster track from the last decade which too featured Akshay Kumar dancing to the thumping beats. From cars flying off, vibrant colours, thrilling chase sequences, perfectly crafted action sequences, quirks and references to old Rohit Shetty movies, the video is filled with visuals that can be best described as the trademark Rohit Shetty style of entertainment.

While the original track was composed by Pritam Chakraborty, the new version is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for rendering new colours to original songs. The track has been sung by Daler Mehndi with lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

'Sooryavanshi' has been running into troubled waters for quite some time with regards to its release. The film which was supposed to release almost two years back is now finally set to take over theatres and invigorate our cinemas by bringing in a colossal chunk of the audience. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif is all set for its release on November 5.

'Aila re Aillaa' has taken over the internet with fans watching the video on loop.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar to release on November 5

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal