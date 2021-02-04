Greta Thunberg's tweet on new 'toolkit' for farmers' protest triggers fresh attack, #ToolKitExposed becomes a top trend in India

Twitter trends are a fascinating way to gauge what a particular country or city may be interested in, at any point of time. And while they can be wholly meaningless at times, on Thursday morning, most trending hashtags seem to lead back to Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

For the uninitiated, Thunberg had been one of several influential individuals from across the world who called out the Indian government and voiced support for the ongoing farmers' protest recently. And for a large part of Twitter this was enough to garner her a stream of invective. But Thunberg didn't stop here. Hours after her first tweet, the teenage activist shared a 'toolkit' for the protestors, only to delete it soon after.

As reported by The Free Press Journal earlier, the toolkit had given a detailed plan of action - from tweet-storms to participation in physical protests. The document spoke about agitating on January 26, as well as the flurry of tweets on February 4 and 5.