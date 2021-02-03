Global tweet storm, anti-govt stir and more: Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' to fuel farmers' protest sparks row

Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday supported the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of India's national capital against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's recently passed farm laws.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted. Her tweet came soon after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. Vlogger Amanda Cerny, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena, former porn star Mia Khalifa, Indian-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and many other international celebrities took to Twitter in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement against the "international propoganda". "No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Now, Greta Thunberg has sparked another row. The 18-year-old on Wednesday evening took to Twitter and shared a 'toolkit' for the farmers' protests. The tweet, which has now been deleted, has been archived and is doing the rounds on social media. The document titled "#ASKINDIAWHY Global Farmers Strike First Wave" gives a detailed plan to accelerate the farmers' protest.

"To stand up against India's failing democracy (at the behest of the fascistic ruling party, RSS-BJP" and "To stand up against unregulated corporatisation of the farming sector"—seem to be the two agendas as per the 'toolkit'.

Here are some of the key points in the 'toolkit':

1. Twitter storm on 4th and 5th February, 2021 - 11 am to 2 pm UTC. Share solidarity photo/video message by email preferably by 5th February, latest by 6th February.

2. Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, media house or your local Govt. office on 13th February, 2020.

3. Record a video (preferably in landscape mode) to share your message of support to protesting farmers. OR Hold a poster/paper/chart/card with a solidarity message anywhere in your city/town/village and take pictures. Compilation of videos & photos will be shown to protesting farmers at different protest sites (Singhu Border & Tikri Border). It will first be projected on a screen there, and then shared on social media & other platforms around 26th January.

4. Participate digitally (if not physically) on 26th January to #AskIndiaWhy. Do share photos / videos on your social media.

5. Sign a petition aimed at condemning state violence and demanding the Indian Government to listen to the protestors and not silence and mock their dissent.

6. The 'toolkit' urges to boycott products from billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, allegedly because they work "hand-in-hand with the Modi regime to exploit the world’s people, lands and culture".

Meanwhile, this document shared by Greta Thunberg has created a huge uproar, with scores of people lashing out at the climate change activist and her 'ilk', who stood in support of the protesters.

