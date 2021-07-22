'Great gift to people of Ladakh': Cabinet approves construction of Central University in the UT; netizens applaud decision

The Union Cabinet, on Thursday, approved the establishment of a Central University in the union territory of Ladakh. The upcoming university will be built with a cost of ₹750 crore, informed Union minister Anurag Thakur while announcing Cainet decisions.

The first phase of the university will be completed in four years, informed Thakur.

"Establishing this university will remedy regional imbalances in the field of higher education and help intellectual growth in the region, as well as aid propagation of higher education. The central university will also become a model for other educational institutes in the region," Thakur said.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal informed about the project on Twitter.

Namgyal wrote, "Today Union Cabinet approves establishment of a Central University in the Union Territory of Ladakh Thanks @narendramodi Ji and all the team of #ModiSarkar. Congratulations people of Ladakh."