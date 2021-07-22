Tax department raids Dainik Bhaskar premises; Twitterati divided over motive

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country.

While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials "are present" at half-a-dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.

The news has led to a wide debate on social media. Many are of the opinion that this is an attackmon press freedom. Since, Dainik Bhaskar has been a vocal critic of the government, they are paying the price. However, others are of the opinion that if someone does something illegal, Income Tax has all the right to conduct raids.

