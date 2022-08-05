Gordon Ramsay faces backlashes over lamb dinner, PETA slams British chef over insensitive TikTok video

Cooking yummy variety of food is fun, be it a veggie cuisine or something non-veg, however displaying joy in putting an animal from life to pan - isn't something any human would go for.

British chef Gordon Ramsay faced criticism for inhumanely taking fun over choosing a lamb for dinner. In his controversial TikTok clip, Gordon can be seen selecting a lamb for its death. His insensitive attitude towards making the event an entertainment piece has not only disheartened PETA officials but also his fans and followers.

International media who could access the TikTok video reported, “MMMM,” he hummed from atop the fence, rubbing his hands together. “Yummy yum yum yum yum yum." Before he fully enters the pen, startling the lambs, he asks, “Which one is going in the oven first?”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) PETA took to Twitter and wrote, "Intimidating gentle lambs is loutish, not amusing @GordonRamsay Those lambs are just babies who want little from life but the chance to live it. Let them."

PETA UK's Vice President Elisa Allen told LADbible, "Gordon Ramsay is a callous man who makes a fool of himself. Intimidating gentle lambs is loutish, not amusing." She further added, "What would be funny is if his children went vegan and disowned him – much in the way Elon Musk's daughter disowned her father. Those lambs are just babies who want little from life but the chance to live it and not end up in this moron's – or anyone else's – mouth."