‘Good looks shouldn't count': Candidates made to wear fancy 'facemasks' for job interview in China’s Sichuan province

The company was praised for the approach showing objectivity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Do you think that one's appearance adds to the success rate in a job interview? This Chinese company took to avoid discrimination based on looks by asking their candidates to wear full facemasks for the interview.

Sharing a couple of pictures from a viral video and reporting the bizarre incident, South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted that a company named Chengdu Ant Logistics in China’s Sichuan province made their candidates cover their faces with fancy facemasks before they made it to the interview desk.

A woman surnamed Zeng filmed the video on February 3 and posted it on her Douyin account (TikTok as known in China). Zeng made a point that the company asked them to pick a blank mask and draw freely on it. It no sooner went viral on the social media platform and reportedly won praise for the said she found the whole scenario weird but said approach that aimed to avoid bias.

According to reports, the company is known for its innovative job interviews. Previously, applicants were asked to hoe the lawn of the company’s logistics park to test their executive capacities and adaptability to hardship, SCMP report read.

It was noted that Chengdu Ant Logistics acknowledged the viral video and claimed that it values the individual abilities of people over their appearance, and that they aimed to reduce the stress felt by interviewees.

