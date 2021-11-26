'Gone but never forgotten': Netizens pay tributes to martyrs and victims on 13th anniversary of 26/11 attack

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that shook the nation, leaving scars in the minds of people, who till date remember the incident from start till the end.

The terror attacks began on November 26, 2008 and lasted for four days, killing 175 people, including nine attackers, leaving more than 300 wounded.

Eight of the attacks took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace & Tower, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and a corridor behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College.

There was also an explosion in a taxi in Vile Parle and another in Mazagaon, Mumbai's harbour region. Except for the Taj Hotel, all sites had been secured by the Mumbai Police and security forces by the early hours of November 28.

Operation Black Tornado was launched on November 29 by India's National Security Guards (NSG) to flush out the remaining assailants; which concluded in the death of the final remaining attackers at the Taj Hotel, effectively ending the attacks.

The terrorists were members of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, among others, according to Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker.

On 9 April 2015, the attack's main organiser, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, was released who later disappeared; on 2 January 2021, he was captured again in Lahore.

Tributes have been pouring in since this morning as the people around the world remember the martyrs and the victims who lost their lives, thirteen years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

Have a look:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:21 AM IST