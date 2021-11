26/11 Mumbai terror attack: BS Koshyari, Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil pay tribute to martyrs at police headquarters - See Pics

Floral tributes were paid on Friday to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil paid their respects at the memorial at the police headquarters in south Mumbai.

Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks pic.twitter.com/PfTBSUIFkC — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

The martyrs' memorial has been relocated from the original site at Police Gymkhana in Marine Drive to the police headquarters at Crawford Market because of the ongoing work on the Coastal Road project, an official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating in a Mumbai hospital after spine surgery, also remembered the 26/11 martyrs.

The 13th anniversary of the deadly terror attack was attended by a limited number of people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family members of some of the martyred police personnel also paid tributes at the memorial.

"Thirteen years have passed yet their courage in face of extreme adversities still inspires us. Remembering Mumbai's saviours on the anniversary of 26/11," tweeted Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, who along with Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey paid floral tributes at the memorial.

"We will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Union home minister Amit Shah saluted the daring of the security personnel who fought the terrorists and made the supreme sacrifice.

"The entire country is proud of your bravery and will always remember your sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country's elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

