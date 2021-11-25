When PM Modi penned an emotional letter to Moshe Holtzberg - toddler who survived 26/11 attacks

In 2019, just a day after India observed the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks which killed 166 people and injured over 300 others in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a moving letter to the attack's youngest survivor -- Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg from Israel, who was a toddler at the time of the tragedy.

Moshe was two years old when his parents were gunned down by Pakistani terrorists at the Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, in Mumbai. The toddler was saved by his nanny, Sandra Samuels, from the terrorists' indiscriminate firing that fateful night.

The image of Sandra rescuing the baby became an iconic photograph across the globe, earning her countless praises.

In the letter dated November 27, Modi started with the Israeli greeting of Shalom, followed by Namaste.

He wrote, "As you make this important transition and cross a significant landmark in the journey of your life, the courage of Sandra and prayers of the people of India will continue to bless you for a long, healthy and successful life."

"Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss," Modi added.

Finding a common ground between India and Israel in fighting terror, Modi wrote, "The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai clearly failed. They could not subdue our vibrant diversity. Nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward. Today, India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:50 AM IST