Navi Mumbai News: Seawoods Traffic Police Launch Unique Initiative, Felicitate Seat-Belted Motorists With Roses

Seawoods Traffic Police launch a unique initiative by felicitating seat-belted motorists with roses. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 07: In an innovative road safety initiative aimed at preventing accidents and promoting safe driving habits, the Seawoods Traffic Police felicitated motorists who were found wearing seat belts by presenting them with roses on the road.

Focus on appreciation over penal action

The initiative, conducted as part of a road safety awareness campaign, focused on appreciating rule-abiding drivers rather than penalising violators. Motorists who complied with seat belt regulations were stopped briefly and honoured with a rose, promoting the message of safety through positive encouragement.

Campaign held under senior officers’ guidance

The campaign, carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupati Kakde, received an enthusiastic response from motorists. Drivers were also urged to consistently wear seat belts to ensure their own safety as well as that of their families.

Police stress collective responsibility for safety

“Road safety is not just the responsibility of the police, but a collective responsibility of citizens as well. Through such positive initiatives, we aim to encourage people who follow traffic rules,” said Senior Police Inspector Mohini Lokhande of the Seawoods Traffic Division.

