'Goddess of offside': Netizens sing praises as #SmritiMandhana becomes first Indian woman to score test century in Australia

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to make a Test century in Australia, paving the way for a historic moment in women's cricket. It would be the first time the Indian women have played a Test match under the lights. This is also the second pink-ball Test in the history of women's cricket.

At the Carrara Oval, Mandhana hit 127 off 216 balls with 22 boundaries and a six, adding an Indian record of 102 runs for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing his strong performance after putting up 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-affected first day. In the 52nd over, she got her century off a short-arm draw shot from Ellysse Perry.

Previously, it was Virat Kohli who made history by being the first Indian cricketer to strike a century in a pink-ball Test, which he did against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Smriti, who wears the same jersey No. 18 as Virat Kohli, successfully managed to make fans proud.

As Smriti Mandhana marks history, netizens have been going on and on, singing praises for the cricketer.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:21 PM IST