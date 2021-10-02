How well-known is 'Bapu' among Gen Z? FPJ takes a quick look as the nation celebrates #GandhiJayanti

Gandhi has been referred to as "the Father of the Nation" by Indian kids for decades. Be it on bank notes or framed pictures within government buildings, one can find the image of “Bapu” almost everywhere.

However, attitudes have been shifting over the past few ages, especially amongst youngsters and among traditionalists.

In today's metropolitan, industrialised, hi-tech India, the principles Gandhi has embodied a vision of self-sufficient India, lacking commercialism which tend to appear old-fashioned to many.

As the nation celebrates the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Free Press Journal decided to take to the streets to understand how well youngsters know “Bapu” by asking a set of short questions based on Gandhi’s life.

Here are the results:

FPJ approached youngsters who were between the ages 20-24 and asked them five questions about Gandhi's life. Only 10% were able to get all the answers right, while 30% of them were able to get half of the answers right.

60% of the individuals however found the quiz confusing, getting one or two answers right. “I don’t think this is a topic of relevance to me right now, however it was when I was in school, as we had to learn about it for our exams”, said one of them.

While most of the people got Gandhi's assassinator right, as Twitter is flooded with tweets on #NaturamGodse, quite a few were unaware of his childhood nickname.

As a reader, what is your opinion on the Father of our Nation? Do you remember the history lessons taught to you in school? Will you be able to ace the quiz FPJ prepared for Gen Z?

How well do you know Bapu?

Take the quiz FPJ short quiz right here to see for yourself!

1. At which place was Gandhiji born?

(a) Porbandar

(b) Rajkot

(c) Ahmedabad

(d) Delhi

2. Where did Gandhi travel to in early 1893 to practice law under a one-year contract?

(a) Germany

(b) South Africa

(c) Australia

(d) Japan

3. What was Gandhiji's nickname in childhood?

(a) Monu

(b) Manu or Moniya

(c) Sonu

(d) Mahu

4. Gandhiji confessed his guilt of stealing for the purpose of smoking in a letter, promising never to steal in future and asking for adequate punishment. To whom was this letter addressed?

(a) Father

(b) Mother

(c) Elder Brother

(d) Friend

5. Who assassinated Gandhi?

(a) A British soldier

(b) Naturam Godse

(c) Muhammed Ali Jinnah

(d) His bodyguards

