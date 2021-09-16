'Give a better tomorrow to next generation': Netizens celebrate Ozone Day 2021 by raising awareness

September 16 was declared by The United Nations General Assembly to be the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The designation which was made on December 19, 2000, aims to commemorate the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987 on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Thirty years after the protocol was signed, the hole in the ozone layer was closed. However, the adverse effects of the chemicals that cause ozone depletion are said to last between 50 and 100 years due to the nature of the gases.

Ozone layer: lesser known facts

The ozone layer, a delicate gaseous shield, shields the Earth from the sun's harmful radiation, helping to maintain life on the planet.

Controlled uses of ozone depleting substances, as well as the reductions that have resulted, have not only aided in the protection of the ozone layer for current and future generations, but have also aided in global efforts to combat climate change.

The ozone layer plays a crucial role in protecting human health and ecosystems by limiting harmful ultraviolet radiation from reaching the Earth.

Because the gas has a strong odour, the word "ozone" implies "smelly" in Greek.

CFC molecules are extremely long-lasting, lasting up to 100 years.

Up to 100,000 ozone molecules can be destroyed by a single chlorine molecule from a CFC.

As the world celebrates the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, Twitter users have attempted to do their bit by raising awareness for the genuine cause of protecting the ozone layer.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:35 AM IST