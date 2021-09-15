World Ozone Day 2021: Significance, date, theme and all you need to know

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 16 September to be the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer in 1994.

The day acts as a reminder that we need to protect the ozone and take preventive measures for the same. Every year, it is observed on September 16 with a specific theme. The major aspects of the day is to grab people's attention towards the Ozone layer and its importance and come up with efficient measures for the same.

Over the last 30 years various chemicals and gases have had a great impact on the Ozone layer. The celebration also focuses on preventive measures for such issues which deplete the nature.

As a responsible citizen, it is our duty to contribute towards the same.

The theme for World Ozone Day 2021 is Montreal Protocol – keeping us, our food and vaccines cool.

Many researches indicate that the already impacted layer will continue its effect for more 50 to 100 years which can be very problematic for our planet earth. It will ultimately worsen the situation for human beings.

The Ozone consist of three atoms and oxygen which is essential for living on earth. And, it is impossible if the ozone is completely destroyed due to human effects. The Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are the central focus for the Ozone layer.

The World Ozone Day reminds us : "Don’t let the future go up in smoke. SAVE THE OZONE as no life is possible without it."

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:26 PM IST