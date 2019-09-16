World Ozone day: Indias’ Possible Future Under the Kigali Agreement

With the Kigali agreement, the Montreal protocol is now working on to do away the use of HFCs as well. With a plan in place, by 2045, HFCs will be wiped out from the earth at least by 80- 85%. The amendment is set to achieve its goal with ease as it has divided the member states into three groups from developed to developing countries with separate timelines and access to resources as an aid.

India falls in the group three along with other countries of hotter climates and a developing economy. As a part of the treaty and a signatory to the Kigali agreement amendment, India has a deadline to start working on cutting off its HFC emission by 15% of the 2014-26 levels by 2047. India has it comparatively easy as our nation only adds 3% of HFCs, however with the ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, it seems a little difficult.

The amendment does have financial implications for our currently falling economy. To completely give up on HFCs companies need to invest in Research and development.

Due to the increasing temperatures in India, HFCs are predominantly used and has demand for in the cooling appliances’ industries. If not research, companies will have to invest in buying patented technologies for their products soon. Any which way, the market has a high chance of losing its customers’ base to higher pricing to cover up the investment cost.

The positive and hopeful way is that the government can shape the new league of industrialization in India. If ‘Make in India’ is done right, we can change the course from a capitalist ideology to sustainability with newer enterprises.

We owe it to the land, to the generations to come and the ones on the street fighting for a breathable and better future to do our bit, whatever it may cost.