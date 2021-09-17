Girl keeps 'doll's head' for online class while napping herself; viral photo leaves internet in splits

Social media platforms which are normally 'homes for hilarious' and sometimes 'weird' images and videos, have once again proved that it will continue, no matter what. While online learning from home has become quite common, seems like people have spent enough time contemplating on ways to make it even more fun and more relaxing than it already is.

One such case would be of a young girl who decided to get a substitute to attend her online class, due to reasons we are not really aware of, but could be because she wanted 'one more nap'! As the image that went viral definitely suggests just that.

In the image, the girl was seen fast asleep on a bed beside her table on which she kept a laptop accompanied with, not another human, but a non living doll without a body! The doll is seen wearing a pair of glasses, also following covid norms by wearing a mask. A few Twitter users even mocked the girl, as they asked: “Why do you have a mask on at home ”!

Well, it does not end here. The image which has recieved over 48.6K retweets, 6,154 quote tweets and 394.1K likes since 5:22 PM in the evening has made room for some really witty conversations between users.

Have a look at a few:

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:44 PM IST