'Pop that open, brother': Judge orders Prince Philip's will sealed to protect royal 'dignity'; netizens' curiosity peaks

A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the "dignity" of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's head of state.

Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip's will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published.

"There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family." The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the contents of the will.

The judge said that while there might be "public curiosity" about royal wills, "there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information."

The news has picked up on social media and people are curious what's in the will. Many even brought up how Meghan Markle's letter to her father was made public and called the decision 'hypocrisy'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 02:40 PM IST