Ghaziabad: Women riders taunt UP Police riding without helmet; officers fined after VIDEO goes viral

Ghaziabad: On duty Ghaziabad cops were fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmets while riding official motorbike. This happened after a video of them went viral wherein two women on a scooter chased the cops questioning them repeatedly as to why they were openly fplouting traffic rules and not wearing helmet. The said video went viral on social media on Monday.

The pillion rider on the scooter recorded the video. These ladies chased the cops for a good one and a half minute or more asking them why they were making a joke out of the traffic rules that have been made for all to follow.

The police officers are seen not responding to whatever these ladies kept saying. They did not even turn and take a look at them and kept riding.

Taking cognisance of the matter, these officer were fined later.

The women can be heard saying, "Sharam nhi aati UP police? Doob ke mar jao. Inke koi rule nhi hai. Dekho kaise bhaag rahe hain. Arey helmet kahan hai helmet." (aren't you ashamed UP Police? Are there no rules for you? Look, how they are running-off. Where is you Helmet?)

watch video here:

