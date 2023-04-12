Mumbai: Two female cops pay ₹500 fine for not wearing helmets | Twitter/@RahulB__007

In Mumbai, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is an offence, and police often advise people about the benefits of helmets.

On Wednesday, two female cops were fined by the Mumbai Traffic Police for not wearing helmets.

₹500 fine imposed

"Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. Compounding amount of ₹500/- each has been recovered from both the police personel," the Mumbai Traffic Police handle informed via Twitter.

Police fine both the driver and the pillion rider ₹500 if they are caught riding without helmets. Repeated violations can result in a three-month suspension of a driver's licence.

Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. Compounding amount of Rs 500/- each has been recovered from both the police personel https://t.co/C9JSF9uBne pic.twitter.com/ibkbc3P2Dy — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

The picture where the two cops can be seen riding without helmets was taken on the Eastern Express Highway near Dadar.

The picture was uploaded by a Twitter user named Rahul Barman who wrote, "What if we travel like this?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation?”

MH01ED0659

What if we travel like this ?? Isn't this a traffic rule violation ?@MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/DcNaCHo7E7 — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) April 8, 2023

After the picture went viral on social media, several twitter users lashed out at Mumbai Police officials and asked them to take appropriate action.

Read Also Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers