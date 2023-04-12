 Mumbai: Two female cops pay ₹500 fine for not wearing helmets
"Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet," the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Two female cops pay ₹500 fine for not wearing helmets | Twitter/@RahulB__007

In Mumbai, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is an offence, and police often advise people about the benefits of helmets.

On Wednesday, two female cops were fined by the Mumbai Traffic Police for not wearing helmets.

₹500 fine imposed

"Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmet at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. Compounding amount of ₹500/- each has been recovered from both the police personel," the Mumbai Traffic Police handle informed via Twitter.

Police fine both the driver and the pillion rider ₹500 if they are caught riding without helmets. Repeated violations can result in a three-month suspension of a driver's licence.

The picture where the two cops can be seen riding without helmets was taken on the Eastern Express Highway near Dadar.

The picture was uploaded by a Twitter user named Rahul Barman who wrote, "What if we travel like this?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation?”

After the picture went viral on social media, several twitter users lashed out at Mumbai Police officials and asked them to take appropriate action.

