 Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers

Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers

According to the traffic police, the campaign will last at least two weeks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers | File

The Mumbai Traffic Police launched a special crackdown on wrong-side driving on Thursday. According to the traffic police, the campaign will last at least two weeks.

The action was announced in response to a flood of social media complaints about wrong side driving on arterial roads and byways.

The state government notified the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act in 2021, making driving on the wrong side a non-compoundable offence. This means that offenders must appear in court and cannot be fined on the spot.

Wrong side driving in Mumbai

Mumbai drivers are infamous for driving on the wrong side of the road. Earlier in March last year, an anti-wrong-side driving campaign was started by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who had asked officials to take action against motorists for wrong-side driving and to take abandoned vehicles off roads.

Several FIRs were registered against violators. The practice, however, slowed down after Pandey's retirement.

Areas where wrong side driving is rampant include Sakinaka, Chakala, Powai, Nagpada, among other places.

Read Also
Mumbai: Wrong-side driving causes traffic snarls at Chakala metro junction; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers

Mumbai Traffic Police start special crackdown on wrong-side drivers

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Financial bids opened for 21 km tunnel

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Financial bids opened for 21 km tunnel

Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward and traffic unit take action against 100 vehicles over illegal parking

WATCH: BMC razes illegal film studios in Mumbai's Madh-Marve area

WATCH: BMC razes illegal film studios in Mumbai's Madh-Marve area

Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26

Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26