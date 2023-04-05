Mumbai: Wrong-side driving causes traffic snarls at Chakala metro junction; watch video

Mumbai: Wrong-side driving causes snarls at Chakala metro junction; watch video | Screengrab

Motorists in Mumbai have been infamous for wrong-side driving.

Earlier in March last year, an anti-wrong-side driving campaign was started by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who had asked officials to take action against motorists for wrong-side driving and to take off abandoned vehicles off roads.

The action was taken after police officials received several complaints from residents and senior citizens. However, not much has changed since then.

Traffic snarls due to wrong side driving

A video posted by Twitter user @DevangVDave shows traffic snarls caused by wrong-side driving at Chalaka near the JB Nagar metro junction.

The video was uploaded on April 4.

"Hey @MTPHereToHelp, wrong way driving at Chalaka (JB Nagar) metro junction is out of control! People are blatantly disregarding traffic rules. Can police take action to stop this dangerous behaviour?" he wrote on Twitter.

In the video, motorists can be seen disregarding traffic rules while entering a one-way road.

A traffic cop can also be seen in the background however motorists still continue to enter the one-way.

According to a Twitter user, the road was two-way earlier but was later turned into a one-way. However, there is no clear sign mentioning that it’s a one way.

"This was a two way road earlier..later made one way. So people having tendencies to cross. There is no clear sign barricade mentioning it’s one way and not to go from wrong direction."

