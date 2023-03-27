 Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck from wrong side; CCTV footage surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck in Pune; CCTV footage surfaces | Screengrab

In a horrific incident reported from Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a truck after he tried to overtake the heavy vehicle. 

The motorist attempted to overtake the concrete dumper from the wrong side. 

After losing control of the vehicle, the biker came under the rear wheel of the truck.

Viewer discretion advised

UP roadways bus kills 4 factory workers in Noida

In a similar incident in February this year, at least four people were killed and three others injured after a UP Roadways bus attempted to overtake a truck.

As per reports, the bus was trying to take over the truck from the left side of the road and rammed into a group of factory workers outside Badalpur in Noida.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway
