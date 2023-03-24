Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

PTI

Four people were killed and seven others injured after a truck collided with their tempo on a highway in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.

According to the police, approximately 15 people were returning to their native place in Shirur tehsil of Pune district in a vehicle after visiting some religious sites in Ahmednagar district.

Truck rams into vehicle

"A truck coming from Pune suddenly veered off from its path, jumped the divider and collided with their vehicle. Three people died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries in hospital," said an officer from the Ahmednagar police.

He said seven other passengers in the ill-fated vehicle were injured and were being treated at a hospital.

According to the police officer, a case has been filed against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With PTI inputs)

