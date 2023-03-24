 Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
PTI

Four people were killed and seven others injured after a truck collided with their tempo on a highway in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.

According to the police, approximately 15 people were returning to their native place in Shirur tehsil of Pune district in a vehicle after visiting some religious sites in Ahmednagar district.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Deer saved by cop after accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway; visuals surface
article-image

Truck rams into vehicle

"A truck coming from Pune suddenly veered off from its path, jumped the divider and collided with their vehicle. Three people died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries in hospital," said an officer from the Ahmednagar police.

He said seven other passengers in the ill-fated vehicle were injured and were being treated at a hospital.

According to the police officer, a case has been filed against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Mumbai: One critically injured in bike accident on Santacruz Chembur Link Road
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Maharashtra: 4 killed as truck rams into tempo on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers observe death anniversary of Annasaheb Patil

Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers observe death anniversary of Annasaheb Patil

Maharashtra ACB summons Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA Rajan Salvi's kin in disproportionate assets case

Maharashtra ACB summons Shiv Sena [UBT] MLA Rajan Salvi's kin in disproportionate assets case

Mushrooming illegal weekly markets a blemish on Navi Mumbai's reputation

Mushrooming illegal weekly markets a blemish on Navi Mumbai's reputation

NMMC refuses to allow media during hearing on Navi Mumbai Development Plan

NMMC refuses to allow media during hearing on Navi Mumbai Development Plan