 Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance And Contribution To The Economy
Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: In recognition of their outstanding performance in exports, three industrial units from Palghar district have been honoured with a total of five awards by the Maharashtra Industries Department. The awards were presented by State Industries Minister Uday Samant at a felicitation ceremony for top-performing exporters across the state.

D’Decor bags Gold and Merit awards for export excellence

From Tarapur MIDC, D’Decor Pvt. Ltd. received the Gold Award for 2022–23 and a Certificate of Merit for 2023–24 in the large-scale industry category for its excellence in home décor fabric exports.

Vasai-based Sahyog Exports Pvt. Ltd. was conferred the Gold Award for 2022–23 in the small-scale industry category for its contribution to leather goods exports.

Meanwhile, Amity Leather International, located in Saphale, was honoured with a Certificate of Merit for 2022–23 and a Silver Award for 2023–24, also in the small-scale leather goods category.

State to roll out 12 new industrial policies for export growth

Speaking at the event, Samant announced that 12 new policies—including those for EVGC, GCC, bamboo, leather, aerospace, and electronics sectors—will soon be introduced to boost Maharashtra’s exports tenfold. “These initiatives will bring major relief and new opportunities for entrepreneurs,” he said.

Palghar district continues to show consistent growth in exports. The district recorded exports worth ₹27,450 crore in 2022–23, ₹28,278 crore in 2023–24, and ₹30,138 crore in 2024–25.

The recognition of Palghar’s exporters has been lauded across the district’s industrial community, with District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar and Deputy Director of Industries Viju Sirsath commending the winners for their contribution to Maharashtra’s export success story.

