Ghaziabad: Viral Video Shows People Standing In Long Queue To Buy Tomatoes At THIS Price

Despite the high price of tomatoes in recent times, a society in Ghaziabad saw many people lining up to purchase the vegetable from a tempo in their compound. Mahagun Puram society which is located in a posh area of the NCR region has now gone viral after a video from there showing several residents standing in a queue to buy tomatoes surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Tomato Prices Rise to Rs 200 Per Kg In Tamil Nadu As Rain Hits Crop In Karnataka, Andhra

It is said that the rate of tomatoes being sold here was Rs. 130/kg, which happens to be the subsidised price in the region. Seeing that otherwise, the product crossed Rs. 200/kg in the Ghaziabad market, people rushed to collect the veggie being provided at a better price. According to reports, Mandi Parishad, District Administration, and Municipal Corporation have made arrangements to sell tomatoes at reasonable rates for people there.

In the video, we could see 2-3 lines of people carrying their bags to fill with the vegetable. Both men and women were spotted in the queue to purchase tomatoes. Some were also seen recording videos and clicking selfies at the site which had turned dramatic.

Read Also MP: Wife Leaves Home After Husband Puts Tomato In Gravy Without Asking Her

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)