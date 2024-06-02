Ghaziabad Viral Video: Locals Save Monkey Who Fell From Tree, Fainted Due To Extreme Heat With ORS

Ghaziabad monkey | X

Uttar Pradesh: Days after a monkey fell unconscious in UP's Bulandshahr after suffering a heat stroke, another such incident was reported at Ghaziabad. A viral video from Ghaziabad showed a monkey having fallen on the ground from a tree after being unable to resist the extreme temperature in the region. It records good samaritans helping the monkey feel better. Local people are seen waking up the animal by gently patting it, giving it a cold water bath, and providing some ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) drink to help the monkey combat dehydration.

The heart-touching footage showed people assisting the monkey to get back to consciousness after it fell off a tree due to severe heat conditions in the region. The monkey, which fainted on the ground, was gently shaken by people. People were seen making every possible effort to bring back the animal to life, not allowing its health to deteriorate. They also made rhythmic sounds to keep the monkey engaged and help it stay awake. Successfully, when the monkey woke up, they provided some energising ORS to re-hydrate it.

The video is being widely shared on social media, with many users expressing gratitude for the kind actions of the people of Ghaziabad. Undoubtedly, the incident reflects on support and compassion towards animals who do not have a proper shelter to escape and relax themselves amid scorching heat.

Internet Reacts To Viral Video

This video from UP, India brought tears to my eyes. 🙏 We may be judged, but our compassion for all living beings, human or animal, shines through. ❤️ Watch this thirsty monkey experience the kindness of strangers. 🐒💧 #India #Compassion #AnimalLove https://t.co/CRWodJF1Ss — Shashank Jauhari (@shashank_5464) May 31, 2024

मानव ही तो पेड़ों का विनाश कर रहा है — INDIA Vishnu jaysawal (@JayasawalVishnu) May 31, 2024

Anyone who can should keep containers filled with water near their homes and offices under trees or in shady areas to help the poor animals in searing heat! https://t.co/2IDlnTc6pG — Tajinder Bains (@taji_bains) May 31, 2024

The video was posted on X by Sachin Gupta, on May 31. It has already reached more than three lakh viewers on the social media site. "This is humanity," said netizens while reacting to the video. "This video brought tears to my eyes," wrote another X user while noting how the weather has been tough for animals.