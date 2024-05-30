UP Cop Does CPR To Save 'Lifeless' Monkey Who Fell Unconscious Due To Extreme Heat In Bulandshahr; Video Viral

Uttar Pradesh: A police officer being identified as Vikas Tomar performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on a monkey which felt unconscious due to the extreme heat in Bulandshahr. The cop saved the life of the monkey with repeated chest presses while administering the clinical technique on the animal and later feeding it with some water. Tomar also poured some water from a bottle on the monkey's body to make it feel cooler and comforted. The entire act was recorded on camera.

Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life. pic.twitter.com/OcHegw3iZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024

UP cop saves monkey who suffered heat stroke

News agency IANS shared the clip on social media while bringing the incident to light. Posting the cop's video on X, the media outlet informed internet users that the incident took place in the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr where a 'lifeless' monkey, unconscious from the heat, was treated and miraculously saved by a police officer.

Fellow officers shield Tomar from Agitated monkey troupe

The incident took place on May 24 after the monkey fell of a tree due to dehydration and a heat stroke, the Times of India reported. According to their report, Tomar, 51, managed to rescue the fainted monkey in the presence of the group of monkeys who gathered there to look at their fellow monkey's condition.

Monkey daily visits police station now

The cop was quoted as saying, "Since the bodies of humans and monkeys are very similar, I tried to revive the monkey while my colleagues protected me from an agitated troupe... It took almost 45 minutes." He further happily stated that the saved monkey daily visits the Chhatari police station.