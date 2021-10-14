e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:20 AM IST

'Get well soon sir': Netizens take to Twitter to wish former PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery

FPJ Web Desk
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh |

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was brought to AIIMS on Wednesday evening as he was experiencing fever and weakness, according to various reports. Mr Singh had been suffering from a fever since the day before yesterday. His condition is stable at this time, and he is receiving essential fluids.

During the second wave of illnesses earlier this year, the Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member was hospitalised to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. For the unfamiliar, Manmohan Singh suffers from diabetes. In addition, the former Prime Minister has had two bypass procedures. His first bypass operation was performed in the United Kingdom in 1990, and his second bypass surgery was performed at AIIMS in 2009.

Netizens including political leaders have taken to various social media platforms to wish the former Indian PM a speedy recovery.

Have a look:

