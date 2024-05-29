German TikToker Travels On Mumbai Local Train, Creates Dance Reel On Trending 'Pushpa Pushpa' Song With Mumbaikars

Noel Robinson Travels On Mumbai Local Train | Instagram

German influencer Noel Robinson was recently spotted inside a Mumbai local train and vibing with the passengers there. He recorded himself dancing with the people of Mumbai during his commute on the city's much-loved transport. He groove to none other than the popular song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

Take a look at the dance reel below

The video captures Noel throwing some dance moves with Mumbaikars. It opens showing the viral TikToker doing the foot twists from the song, followed by shaking his waist and enjoying the 'Pushpa Pushpa' vibes. "Indian train vibes," he said while captioning the dance reel on Instagram. "India wanted me to do this dance. Here you go, " he added.

Netizens, including popular personalities, react to viral video

Passengers on the Mumbai local train made way for the dancer to perform and entertain them. Some even joined him in recreating the popular dance moves. Being shared online earlier this May, the dance reel has already went viral. It has attracted 40 million views on Instagram and left netizens impressed. "I like this dance," replied internet users while praising his video from the Mumbai local train.

Noel's dance reel not only caught the attention of common people on the social media platform but also made celebrities react to his entertaining moves. Actress and model Nora Fatehi dropped a 'fire' emoji in the comments section. Online grocery delivery app Blinkit, said, "Good entertainment. popcorn and cold drinks are missing." Viral meme guy Bhupendra Jogi also reacted to the German dancer and called it "Wow."