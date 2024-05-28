German Influencer Noel Robinson Films Dance Reel At Taj Mahal, Enjoys Prince-Like Feels In Ethnic Wear

Noel Robinson At Taj Mahal | Instagram

Noel Robinson, the German TIKTok sensation who initially went viral for dancing to Rema's 'Calm Down' moves, is visiting India. There are a series of reels that show him greeting local people and grooving with them. After his reel with 'Dancing Cop' took the internet by storm, another video of him has caught the attention of netizens. This one shows him dressed in ethnic wear during his visit to Taj Mahal, one of the seven world wonders.

Watch video

German influencer performs desi dance steps

The video opened by showing the dancer gracefully adjusting his dupatta. He then threw some desi dance moves to enjoy the vibe and impress viewers. He filmed the dance reel in the backdrop of Taj Mahal, where tourists walked by noticing Noel and smiling at his performance. Notably, the German influencer adorned a beautiful brown sherwani with a narrow pyjama. That wasn't all. His traditional look was topped with a shinny dupatta and pagdi.

While posting the dance reel on Instagram, Noel expressed that he experienced a great vibe while filming a reel at the heritage site. He captioned the post, to read, "Vibing Infornt of the iconic Taj Mahal (sic)." "Felt like a prince," he added.

Noel uploaded the reel earlier this May, and it has already went viral.It has gathered more than five lakh likes. The comments section was loaded with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis praising his dance steps and ethnic dress.