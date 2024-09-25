German Influencer Gets On Elon Musk's Self-Driving Tesla During Uber Ride, Shares Experience In Viral Video

German influencer Naomi Seibt recently shared a post on social media after taking a Uber ride in a Tesla. She recorded a video to narrate her experience of getting into the self-driven vehicle for the first time. Seibt termed it her best ride and praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for the advanced technology and efficiency the car offered.

Taking to X, the influencer wrote, "Best Uber ride of my life: I got to witness first-hand how the new Tesla manages to maneuver around obstacles and steer the wheel automatically." "This technology will revolutionize the market, no one can come close. Respect, @elonmusk," she added.

Watch video

Capturing her experience on camera, she shared visuals from the ride. "I just had the most amazing Uber experience because I happened to be in a Tesla," she said as the video started. Reportedly, this wasn't her first time of commuting in Tesla, but trying the driving mode was something new which she opted for.

Video hits 86,600 views

"This was not my first time in a Tesla. However, I had a chat with the driver about the progress of the product and he offered to do the self-driving mode which I have never experienced in my life," she said in the video which is now going viral on the internet. Being shared on Tuesday, the video has already hit 86,600 views on X.

She called it a "surreal experience in the best way possible" and went on to appreciate Tesla and its features. "It was so futuristic and at the same time, I was thinking: This is revolutionary. This is going to completely change the game for driving and the entire experience," the influencer noted.

Elon Musk responds

As the video of Naomi Seibt took the internet by storm, it managed to draw the attention of Elon Musk too. He responded to the woman's description about the self-driven automobile with a "Yes."