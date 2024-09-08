'Tesla Faster Than Mclaren': Elon Musk On His Model S Car

Tesla | Representation | File Pic

Tesla chief Musk Elon Musk is known for being pompous and overtly confident about his ventures, may it SpaceX's space exploration or Tesla Ev sales.

Recently, while reacting to a post referring to a Tesla car's capabilities, Musk responded with some staunch claims.

Tesla Faster Than McLaren

A X user, while quoting their own old post from 2016, said, "8 years later, this is still mind boggling to me."

8 years later, this is still mind boggling to me. https://t.co/BZzBX645nV — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 8, 2024

The original post from 8 years ago read, "That fact that next month the Tesla model X SUV which starts at under 100k will go as fast 0-60as a $1.2 million McClaren is mind boggling!".

Responding to this, Musk claimed that a Mclaren car is slower than one of his company's (Tesla's) cars.

In the reply, Musk added, "The McLaren F1 (an amazing sports car) is 50% slower than a Tesla Model S in 0 to 60 mph".

The Tesla Model S |

The McLaren F1 | McLaren

Responding to this claim of Musk, the user who posted the initial remark said, "That's wild lol. You can also buy 222 Model S Plaids for the price of one McLaren F1 today."

The Tesla Model S is estimated to be priced at around Rs 1.5 crore in India.

The F1 behemoth McLaren's sports car, the McLaren F1, is estimated to be priced at around Rs 4-5 crore in India.

Tesla's Recent Performance

Tesla, once a maverick of the electric vehicle or EV world, has struggled in the recent past. It has had issues in keeping up with increasing and intense competition, apart from being able to to handle the changing dimensions of the business.

The carmaker, unlike other major car companies across the board, particularly in the US, only sells EVs, thereby limiting its avenues. In addition, the rise of Chinese EV players, including Geely and BYD, has made Tesla's time at the EV summit difficult.

In addition, Tesla shares have lost 15.20 per cent or USD 37.77, in the past year, adding to its conundrums.