Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore

New Delhi: Proptech firm Micro Mitti will invest around Rs 400 crore to develop a 30-acre green township project at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has launched a project 'Madhuvan Township'.

The total development cost is estimated at Rs 350-400 crore, it added.

"Real estate in India has always been measured by location, cost, and size. With Madhuvan, we are rewriting the priorities, health comes before homes," Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder & CEO of Micro Mitti, said.

The company will develop 465 villas in this township.

Founded in 2023, MicroMitti seeks to empower investors to create long-term wealth through real estate-backed investments and democratising access to high-quality institutional-grade assets.

In January, the company raised Rs 90 crore from investors to expand its business.

